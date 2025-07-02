Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,171 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 558.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,773,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,629,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984,690 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $113,031,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,539,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,467,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919,574 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 63,064,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $19.29 on Wednesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $19.58. The stock has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average of $13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

TME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura Securities raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Macquarie set a $26.20 price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

