Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $1.97 Million Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,490 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 142.9% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on Chart Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Chart Industries from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chart Industries from $214.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chart Industries from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $162.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.51. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.60 and a 52 week high of $220.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.68.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.