Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $2.04 Million Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,539 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $177,434,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Graco by 26,738.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,841,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,255,000 after buying an additional 1,835,053 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Graco by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,929,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,676,000 after buying an additional 518,462 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Graco by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,147,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,709,000 after buying an additional 495,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Graco by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,497,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,196,000 after buying an additional 486,277 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Graco in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David J. Thompson sold 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $309,393.24. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,049.60. This trade represents a 11.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Graco Stock Up 2.0%

NYSE:GGG opened at $87.67 on Wednesday. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $92.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.75.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $528.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.98 million. Graco had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

