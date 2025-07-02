Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,729 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Avantor by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 99,145,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,001,000 after purchasing an additional 30,727,673 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 30,528,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,936,879 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,512,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,158,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,963,000 after buying an additional 2,983,439 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,145,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,633,000 after buying an additional 2,473,395 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Summe bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $375,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,000. This represents a 42.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph R. Massaro bought 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 35,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,967.40. This trade represents a 30.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 83,100 shares of company stock worth $1,027,630. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AVTR opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Avantor had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

AVTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 28th. Cowen cut shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

