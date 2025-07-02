Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,898 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Robert Half by 613.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Robert Half in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

RHI stock opened at $42.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.00. Robert Half Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.61 and a 1 year high of $78.41.

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.19). Robert Half had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RHI shares. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

