Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Solventum were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Solventum by 137.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,027 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Solventum by 3.8% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Solventum by 17.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Solventum by 12.1% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 61,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Solventum by 12.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SOLV shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Solventum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Solventum from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Shares of SOLV opened at $77.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.55. Solventum Corporation has a 1-year low of $47.16 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. Solventum had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

