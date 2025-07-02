Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $2.42 Million Position in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 170.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Dollar General to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.08.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:DG opened at $115.21 on Wednesday. Dollar General Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $66.43 and a fifty-two week high of $135.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.73.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 45.04%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $222,497.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,261,619. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $718,223.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,646,027.76. The trade was a 13.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,216 shares of company stock worth $1,017,349 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

