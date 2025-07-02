Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,636 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALKS. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 558.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $28.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44. Alkermes plc has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.93.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $306.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.53 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 3,334 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $103,654.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 86,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,206.72. The trade was a 3.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALKS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Alkermes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Alkermes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

