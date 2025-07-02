Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 179.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after buying an additional 25,034 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.5% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 34,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

JBHT opened at $151.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $122.79 and a one year high of $200.40.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

In related news, COO Nicholas Hobbs purchased 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $130.75 per share, for a total transaction of $199,916.75. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 91,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,995.25. This represents a 1.69% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Stephens dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.43.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

