Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Invests $3.21 Million in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of The Hanover Insurance Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $558,934,000 after purchasing an additional 23,565 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,489,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,217,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $188,363,000 after buying an additional 270,491 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,087,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,237,000 after buying an additional 43,918 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 958,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,297,000 after buying an additional 130,054 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THG opened at $167.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.44. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.17 and a twelve month high of $178.68.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 10,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total transaction of $1,753,631.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,942.40. This represents a 28.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.50.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

