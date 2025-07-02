Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,058 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 309.5% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $71.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7,168.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.52. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.13 and a fifty-two week high of $96.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $970.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.86 million. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18,200.00%.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $29,980.86. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $210,472.92. The trade was a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $112,396.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 34,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,979.14. This represents a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.15.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

