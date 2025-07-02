Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,402 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Plains GP alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 8,120.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Plains GP by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Plains GP during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 233.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Trading Down 1.7%

PAGP stock opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.65. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Plains GP from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Get Our Latest Report on PAGP

Plains GP Profile

(Free Report)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.