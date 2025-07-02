Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,402 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 8,120.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Plains GP by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Plains GP during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 233.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.
Plains GP Trading Down 1.7%
PAGP stock opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.65. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Plains GP Profile
Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Plains GP
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Toast Stock: A Fast-Growing Mid-Cap Eyeing Further Upside
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Breakout Alert: Disney Stock Hits Multi-Year High
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Forget IBM: Accenture’s AI Momentum Is Your Next Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.