Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 1,586 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 404.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Up 1.8%

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $128.00 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.23 and a 12 month high of $157.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $572.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NBIX shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total transaction of $1,157,212.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 514,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,947,066.48. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $3,306,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 37,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,508.20. The trade was a 44.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Further Reading

