Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 2,900 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Criteo worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Criteo by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRTO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Criteo from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Criteo from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Criteo from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Criteo from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Criteo from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.70.

Criteo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.48. Criteo S.A. has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $49.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average of $34.02.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $451.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.86 million. Criteo had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Criteo news, insider Ryan Damon sold 1,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $32,989.56. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 130,739 shares in the company, valued at $3,414,902.68. This represents a 0.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $39,702.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 361,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,434,282.80. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,707 shares of company stock valued at $351,786. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Criteo Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Recommended Stories

