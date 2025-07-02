Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 3,005 Shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 882.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 184.5% in the 1st quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 23,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 15,504 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 23,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after buying an additional 39,249 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 47,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on EMN shares. Mizuho raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $108.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $78.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Eastman Chemical Company has a 52-week low of $70.90 and a 52-week high of $114.50. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

