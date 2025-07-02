Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases Shares of 11,600 Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,000.

Get Natera alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Natera by 103.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in Natera by 3.0% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 566,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,116,000 after purchasing an additional 16,678 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,753,000. Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in Natera by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 9,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP raised its holdings in Natera by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 40,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total transaction of $1,047,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 185,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,795,818.20. This represents a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total value of $606,440.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,223.44. This trade represents a 29.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,630 shares of company stock worth $6,235,808 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Natera Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $160.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.33 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.78 and its 200-day moving average is $158.51. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.14 and a 1 year high of $183.00.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $501.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.68 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on NTRA shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NTRA

Natera Company Profile

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.