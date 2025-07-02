Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Position in CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CLEAR Secure were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CLEAR Secure by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,526,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,718,000 after acquiring an additional 473,207 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,698,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,519,000 after buying an additional 501,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,322,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,512,000 after buying an additional 1,422,999 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,766,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,707,000 after buying an additional 1,463,748 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CLEAR Secure by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,832,000 after purchasing an additional 86,311 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YOU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of CLEAR Secure in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of CLEAR Secure in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

YOU stock opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.25. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.23 and a 12 month high of $38.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.33.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.02 million. CLEAR Secure had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 115.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. CLEAR Secure’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

In other news, Director Kenneth L. Cornick sold 228,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $5,832,671.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 149,093 shares in the company, valued at $3,807,835.22. This trade represents a 60.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 957,964 shares of company stock valued at $24,155,799. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CLEAR Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

