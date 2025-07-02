Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 11,081 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,081 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMF. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in OneMain during the first quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in OneMain by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in OneMain by 191.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in OneMain during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $58.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.76 and its 200 day moving average is $51.49. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $58.96.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.95%.

In related news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 5,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total transaction of $261,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 108,007 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,045.47. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 20,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $1,051,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 323,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,025,498. This represents a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $4,499,500. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on OMF. Barclays set a $56.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, March 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Northland Securities raised shares of OneMain from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

