Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 11,409 Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,409 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Vimeo by 1,547.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Vimeo by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 334,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 49,094 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Vimeo by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 170,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 62,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler set a $8.00 price objective on Vimeo and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Vimeo from $7.00 to $5.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th.

Shares of Vimeo stock opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $665.55 million, a PE ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 2.01. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.45.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $103.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.57 million. Vimeo had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

