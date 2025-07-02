Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 11,663 Shares of Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,663 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $102,600,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,061,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,256 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,726,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,672 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,355,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,593,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,860,000 after acquiring an additional 680,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WTRG. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

WTRG stock opened at $37.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Essential Utilities Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.18 and a 12 month high of $41.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.70.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.23. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 27.17%. The company had revenue of $783.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

