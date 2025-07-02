Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 124 Shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 317.4% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 7,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sylvest Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Sylvest Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth $11,900,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth $369,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DPZ. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Argus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $487.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:DPZ opened at $457.53 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 1-year low of $396.06 and a 1-year high of $509.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $471.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $457.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.21. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.84% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $1.74 dividend. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

