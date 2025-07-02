Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 18,439 Shares of NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,439 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SIH Partners LLLP boosted its stake in NIO by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 933,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter worth $1,330,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter worth $1,776,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in NIO by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,185,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 263,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIO by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 381,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 104,478 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.55. NIO Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $7.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.08.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 286.45% and a negative net margin of 35.51%. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.39) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NIO Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NIO. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.70 to $3.80 in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of NIO to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.74.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

