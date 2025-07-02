Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 498,174 Shares of Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Free Report) by 82.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 498,174 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Remitly Global were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Remitly Global in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Remitly Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Remitly Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Remitly Global in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in Remitly Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RELY opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. Remitly Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $27.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -615.33 and a beta of 0.13.

Remitly Global ( NASDAQ:RELY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $361.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.81 million. Remitly Global had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RELY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Remitly Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Remitly Global in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Remitly Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Remitly Global from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Remitly Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Remitly Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

In other Remitly Global news, Director Bora Chung sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $295,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 103,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,348,171.96. The trade was a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of Remitly Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $101,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 102,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,907.38. This trade represents a 4.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,084,968 shares of company stock worth $276,321,392. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

