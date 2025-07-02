Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 5,612 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,612 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $222.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Blackstone from $139.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.65.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.33 per share, with a total value of $32,310.21. Following the purchase, the director owned 37,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,053,344.11. This represents a 0.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Private Credit Stra Blackstone acquired 1,660,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,900,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 1,666,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000,005. This represents a 24,898.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BX stock opened at $152.82 on Wednesday. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $200.96. The stock has a market cap of $111.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 19.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.05%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

