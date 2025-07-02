Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 86,225 Shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 70.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 86,225 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Benchmark upgraded Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $122.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.27.

In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $2,287,603.44. Following the sale, the director owned 66,985 shares in the company, valued at $5,350,761.80. This trade represents a 29.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $2,135,520.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 17,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,950.54. This represents a 61.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $73.49 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $141.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.21.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $616.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

