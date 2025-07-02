Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,573 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.6% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 12.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 35.8% in the first quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 35,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $47.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.81 and a 1 year high of $52.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The firm had revenue of $395.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.27 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 50.41%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 111.03%.

GLPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wedbush set a $55.00 price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $186,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 136,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,379,270.74. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

