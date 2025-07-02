Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Trading Up 4.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $99.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Robinhood Markets traded as high as $89.09 and last traded at $86.86. Approximately 20,878,712 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 39,025,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.03.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, June 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $76.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $26,966,067.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,848.98. The trade was a 98.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 104,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $7,356,774.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 228,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,035,476.94. The trade was a 31.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,722,691 shares of company stock worth $107,708,726. 19.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 564.4% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 191.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $81.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.31.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.12 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 48.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

