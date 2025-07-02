Robotics Stocks Worth Watching – June 30th

Get alerts:

NVIDIA, Serve Robotics, and Zebra Technologies are the three Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Robotics stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, develop or manufacture robotic systems and automation technologies. Investing in these stocks gives shareholders exposure to firms working on industrial robots, service robots, artificial intelligence integration, and related hardware or software solutions. Analysts often track this sector to gauge innovation trends in manufacturing, logistics and consumer applications. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $157.30. 114,493,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,596,430. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $159.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.89.

Serve Robotics (SERV)

Serve Robotics Inc. designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc. in July 2023.

Shares of NASDAQ SERV traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,990,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,694,654. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.29. The stock has a market cap of $672.15 million, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.66. Serve Robotics has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $24.35.

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $307.39. The company had a trading volume of 225,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,192. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.97. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.75. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $205.73 and a 1-year high of $446.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.45.

