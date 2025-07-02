Rollins (NYSE:ROL) and Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Critical Review

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) and Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Rollins and Limbach, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rollins 0 4 6 0 2.60 Limbach 0 0 4 0 3.00

Rollins presently has a consensus price target of $59.90, indicating a potential upside of 5.70%. Limbach has a consensus price target of $115.33, indicating a potential downside of 15.20%. Given Rollins’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rollins is more favorable than Limbach.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Rollins has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Limbach has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Rollins and Limbach”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rollins $3.39 billion 8.10 $466.38 million $0.99 57.24 Limbach $518.78 million 3.05 $30.88 million $2.79 48.75

Rollins has higher revenue and earnings than Limbach. Limbach is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rollins, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.8% of Rollins shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of Limbach shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Rollins shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Limbach shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rollins and Limbach’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rollins 13.78% 37.31% 17.22% Limbach 6.29% 27.66% 12.39%

Summary

Rollins beats Limbach on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife. It also provides workplace pest control solutions for customers across various end markets, such as healthcare, foodservice, and logistics. In addition, the company offers termite protection services and ancillary services. It serves clients directly, as well as through franchisee operations. The company was formerly known as Rollins Broadcasting, Inc and changed its name to Rollins, Inc. in 1965. Rollins, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc. operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services. It also provides critical system repair, MEP infrastructure projects, maintenance contracts, building automation upgrades, data driven insights, and program management services. In addition, it offers captive engineering capabilities, estimating and virtual design; and professional engineering, energy analysis, estimation, and detail design and three-dimensional building installation coordination services. The company serves research, acute care, and inpatient hospitals; public and private colleges, universities, research centers; sports arenas; entertainment facilities, and amusement rides and parks; data centers; automotive, energy and general manufacturing plants; and life sciences, including organizations and companies, whose work is centered around research and development focused on living things. Limbach Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Warrendale, Pennsylvania.

