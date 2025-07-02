Royal Bank Of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Stock

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.80% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC dropped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$11.50 to C$10.75 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James Financial set a C$9.50 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.
Kelt Exploration Ltd is an oil and gas company that focuses on the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. Assets for production are acquired through the purchase of other corporate entities or through a full-cycle exploration program. Kelt traditionally focuses its exploration activities on areas with multizone hydrocarbon potential in Canada.
