Royal Bank Of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Stock

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Desjardins lowered shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tamarack Valley Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.91.

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at C$4.83 on Monday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of C$3.10 and a twelve month high of C$5.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of C$2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 2.49.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Director Robert Spitzer bought 31,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$134,017.15. Also, Senior Officer Kevin James Johnston acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.29 per share, with a total value of C$49,350.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 224,150 shares of company stock worth $867,309. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

