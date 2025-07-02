Royal Bank Of Canada Increases Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$12.00

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Cormark upgraded shares of Advantage Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advantage Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.95.

Shares of TSE AAV opened at C$11.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.16. Advantage Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$7.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.40, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

In related news, Director Daniel Stuart Farb acquired 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$271,849.50. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advantage Energy Ltd supplies clean, affordable, reliable, and sustainable Canadian energy to power the needs of Canada and the world. It is focused on the development and delineation of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource at Glacier, Wembley/Pipestone, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta.

