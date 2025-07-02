Royal Bank Of Canada Increases Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$23.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.14% from the company’s current price.
POU has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC reduced their target price on Paramount Resources from C$24.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James Financial set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Resources and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.67.
Paramount Resources Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Paramount Resources
In other news, Senior Officer Rodrigo Sousa sold 43,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.85, for a total transaction of C$951,239.75. Also, Senior Officer Garth W.J. Stotts sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.16, for a total transaction of C$98,130.35. 45.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Paramount Resources Company Profile
Paramount Resources Ltd is a Canadian energy company that explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. The company takes part in exploration and production in Alberta and British Columbia. Sales for Paramount’s products are priced in a multitude of markets that span the United States and Canada.
