Royal Bank Of Canada Raises Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) Price Target to C$21.00

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.47% from the company’s current price.
Separately, National Bankshares raised their price target on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.
Kiwetinohk Energy Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Kiwetinohk Energy
In related news, Director Steven William Sinclair purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$20.25 per share, with a total value of C$405,000.00. Also, Director Judith Athaide acquired 4,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$20.65 per share, with a total value of C$99,987.30. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 51,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,515. 14.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Kiwetinohk Energy Company Profile
Kiwetinohk Energy Corp develops and produces natural gas and related products and is in the process of developing renewable, natural gas-fired power, carbon capture and hydrogen clean energy projects.
