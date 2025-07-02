Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,580 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $22,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 390.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGLD opened at $177.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.56 and its 200-day moving average is $159.70. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $191.78.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.17 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 52.15% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 29.80%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $166.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $197.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.13.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

