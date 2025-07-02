Sabien Technology Group Plc (LON:SNT) Insider Ed Sutcliffe Acquires 288,829 Shares

Sabien Technology Group Plc (LON:SNT – Get Free Report) insider Ed Sutcliffe bought 288,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £20,218.03 ($27,783.47).
Sabien Technology Group Stock Performance
Sabien Technology Group stock opened at GBX 7.80 ($0.11) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9.31. Sabien Technology Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 7 ($0.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 13.49 ($0.19). The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.94. The company has a market cap of £1.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.50.
About Sabien Technology Group
