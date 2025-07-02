Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Receives $61.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 target price on Sanofi in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Sanofi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $49.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.49. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $45.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.05.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 14.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $2.0369 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 206,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,460,000 after acquiring an additional 21,540 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth about $518,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. 14.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

