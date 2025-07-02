Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 38.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 33,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBCF stock opened at $28.59 on Wednesday. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.41 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBCF shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

