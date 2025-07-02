Seaport Res Ptn Has Pessimistic Outlook of LYV Q2 Earnings

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Live Nation Entertainment in a report released on Sunday, June 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Live Nation Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LYV. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Susquehanna set a $165.00 target price on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.24.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

LYV opened at $149.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.45. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $87.33 and a 52-week high of $157.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.29). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 125.77% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Live Nation Entertainment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 207.6% during the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 4,693,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,210 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $259,000,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $255,955,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $201,501,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,804,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,195,000 after acquiring an additional 884,745 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

In related news, EVP John Hopmans sold 34,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total value of $5,130,003.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 189,456 shares in the company, valued at $27,922,025.28. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.