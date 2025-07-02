Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTD. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 583.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 520.0% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 62 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,200.00 to $1,110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,034.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,325.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,300.36.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.93, for a total transaction of $1,231,845.66. Following the sale, the director owned 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,191.60. This trade represents a 89.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

MTD stock opened at $1,204.62 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $946.69 and a twelve month high of $1,546.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,142.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,196.56. The stock has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.90 by $0.29. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 556.22%. The company had revenue of $883.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

