Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Pacific Gas & Electric alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 1,369.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,943 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in the first quarter worth about $371,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,150,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 16.7% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 952,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,370,000 after purchasing an additional 136,287 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Argus raised shares of Pacific Gas & Electric to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in a report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.73.

Pacific Gas & Electric Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of PCG opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.73. The company has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Pacific Gas & Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $21.72.

Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Pacific Gas & Electric had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Gas & Electric Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Gas & Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Pacific Gas & Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $562,578.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 151,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,306.80. This trade represents a 17.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pacific Gas & Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Gas & Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Gas & Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.