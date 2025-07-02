Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $524,187,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 3,037.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,714,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,089,000 after buying an additional 2,628,409 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $231,570,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 265.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,864,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,121,000 after buying an additional 1,354,891 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,788,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,237,000 after buying an additional 1,172,082 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTD opened at $73.49 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $42.96 and a 12-month high of $141.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.21. The company has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.62, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.36.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $616.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.62 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $2,287,603.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 66,985 shares in the company, valued at $5,350,761.80. This represents a 29.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $2,135,520.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 17,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,950.54. This trade represents a 61.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTD. Truist Financial increased their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $122.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Trade Desk from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.27.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

