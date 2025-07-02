Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 70.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadcap Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FNV shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. TD Securities downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.63.

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 0.3%

FNV stock opened at $163.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.60. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a 12-month low of $112.70 and a 12-month high of $179.99. The company has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 50.39%. The firm had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

About Franco-Nevada

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.