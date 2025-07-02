Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 23.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DG. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,846,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $93.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.08.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $718,223.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,646,027.76. This represents a 13.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $222,497.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,261,619. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,349 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $115.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.73. The company has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. Dollar General Corporation has a 12 month low of $66.43 and a 12 month high of $135.46.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 45.04%.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.