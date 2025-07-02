Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $630,000 Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,160,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,929,000 after purchasing an additional 367,703 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,270,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,146,000 after purchasing an additional 123,973 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,403,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,051,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,772,000 after purchasing an additional 197,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 961,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,023,000 after purchasing an additional 172,431 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $237.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.64. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.92 and a 1 year high of $298.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.69 and a 200-day moving average of $251.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.39, for a total transaction of $108,625.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,680.71. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Travis Marquette sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.63, for a total value of $45,149.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 22,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,746.54. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BURL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $254.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $345.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $344.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.43.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

