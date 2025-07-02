Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $731,000 Position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Reliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,255,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Reliance by 1,127.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 426,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,971,000 after acquiring an additional 392,213 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Reliance by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,709,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,886,000 after acquiring an additional 319,576 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Reliance by 33,792.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 278,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,542,000 after acquiring an additional 278,110 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Reliance by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,382,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,364,000 after acquiring an additional 185,873 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Price Performance

Reliance stock opened at $320.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $301.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.84. Reliance, Inc. has a one year low of $250.07 and a one year high of $326.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Reliance Announces Dividend

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Reliance’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Articles

