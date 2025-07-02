Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 85,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,916,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 212,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after buying an additional 12,143 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 631,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,675,000 after buying an additional 86,215 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in PACCAR by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 794,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,404,000 after buying an additional 104,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,042,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,468,000 after buying an additional 179,577 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCAR. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Melius Research set a $120.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group downgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $108.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on PACCAR from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.59.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $98.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PACCAR Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.65 and a 52-week high of $118.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.39.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.78 per share, with a total value of $448,900.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 13,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,486.70. This represents a 62.38% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

