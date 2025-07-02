Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 254 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adero Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.9% in the first quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $240.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.11. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.24 and a 1 year high of $245.08. The company has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.03.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 216,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.75, for a total value of $48,911,220.75. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 1,206,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,350,895.25. This trade represents a 15.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.75, for a total value of $48,911,220.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,206,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,350,895.25. This represents a 15.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 460,378 shares of company stock valued at $103,915,994 over the last ninety days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $269.00 price objective (up from $253.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.10.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

