Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 278 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TSA Wealth Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 46,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,603,000 after acquiring an additional 12,284 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 215.1% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 15,692 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of OEF opened at $303.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $286.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.55. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $232.57 and a one year high of $304.91. The stock has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.99.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.
