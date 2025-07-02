Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 3,199 Shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 678.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 76.2% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 132.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on BKR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $38.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Baker Hughes Company has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $49.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.49 and its 200-day moving average is $41.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

